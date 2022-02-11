Twitter down globally

— AFP/File

The micro-blogging platform Twitter was late Friday inaccessible to thousands of users across the globe, Downdetector reported.

More than 50,000 users across the world reported that they cannot access the platform, according to Downdetector, which reports outages of websites and platforms.



An error popping up on Twitter's website.

The data from the monitoring website showed that people started reporting the problem at around 10pm.