Brie Larson admits Captain Marvel training pushed her ‘past whatever seemed possible’

Hollywood star Brie Larson sheds light on the utter shock she felt when her body was able to push past the limits of what she found to be her limitation for the Captain Marvel role.

The actor spoke out about the entire process while sitting for an interview with Insider magazine.

She started everything off by admitting, “I affectionately called myself 'an introvert with asthma before I got to play Carol Danvers and I started training first out of sheer panic, because I thought, 'Oh my gosh, Marvel doesn't know that I don't even know how to walk up a hill without being out of breath'."

"So, I started this journey thinking I'll get strong and I had no idea. I went far beyond what I ever believed was possible for my body."

During the course of her interview Larson reflected upon her fitness milestones as well and explained the sheer thrill she felt when she was able to push a 5,000 pond Jeep with her trainer inside.

While speaking about the surreal moment she explained, "Being able to hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, push my trainer's Jeep, I mean, it's an incredible experience to realize what's inside of you is well beyond what you knew was possible. And I have Carol to thank for that."

"That's part of why it's no surprise to me that this character has been able to reverberate outward, because she first and foremost changed my life. So it makes sense to me that she could change other lives too."