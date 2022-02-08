Pak vs Aus: Full-strength squad named for Pakistan tour

A Pakistani batter plays a shot during a Test match against Australia. -File photo

In a major development, Cricket Australia (CA) has named a full-strength squad for their first tour to Pakistan in 24 years, with Ashton Agar the only addition from the extended group of players that won the Ashes.

The CA announced the team after its Executive Board’s endorsement for the tour following a schedule change agreed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) due to logistical challenges.

Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Swepson have all been named in an 18-man squad for the historic three-Test tour of Pakistan.

According to Australian website Cricket.com.au, while squads for the limited-overs matches that will follow the Tests are yet to be named, the fact that no Test players have pulled out is a vote of confidence for the tour.

Thorough security assessments were conducted by the security experts hired by the Australian board before the tour was given the go-ahead.

"Clearly there is some anxiety about the tour, which I think is perfectly natural given an Australian team hasn't toured Pakistan for almost 25 years, "Australian Cricketers' Association chief Todd Greenberg told SEN on Monday.

"We may have one or two players who won't be comfortable despite all of the advice and guidance that we provide. Along with Cricket Australia, we'll need to respect those players and give them our full support if they decide not to make this tour.

"It's a very important tour. The players completely understand our contribution to the global game and we don't have an expectation that we can sit here and expect teams to tour our country and not contribute ourselves."

The report stated that Jhye Richardson is the only player of note to miss the trip as Australia manages the body of the 25-year-old fast bowler, who has struggled with injuries over his career.

It added that there were no surprises among the other bowlers picked, with Ashes hero Scott Boland named alongside the big three quicks in Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who returns from injury, while Michael Neser is also in.

Agar is one of three spin options along with Nathan Lyon and Swepson, with the trio earmarked for major roles over the next 18 months, with tours of Sri Lanka and India (and potentially Bangladesh, given a tour there was 'postponed' in 2020 and is still to be rescheduled) on the horizon.

According to the website, the extended size of the squad reflects the difficulty of calling players up at short notice for an overseas tour should there be a last-minute injury, with Australia expected to be in some form of bio-secure bubble for the tour.

"This squad covers all scenarios, including the conditions given that it has been such a long time since Australia was last in Pakistan," selection chief George Bailey said.

"With several subcontinent tours and a one-day World Cup in India on the near horizon, this is a great first test challenge for the group after the successful home Ashes series.

"It's also a very historic tour given the length of time since an Australian side last toured Pakistan."

Australia Test squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner