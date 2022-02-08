Queen Elizabeth gave nod to Charles' plan to make Camilla his queen five years ago?

Queen Elizabeth, who made big announcement about future queen in her platinum Jubilee message, has reportedly approved her son's plan to make Camilla his queen in 2017.



Prince Charles is said to have changed some of his coronation vows to include 'Queen Camilla' with his mother's backing in 2017.

The longest-reigning monarch backed Charles' plans to make Camilla his Queen Consort five years ago, according to The Sun.

Some shared their thoughts on the report, saying the Queen might have decided to give Camilla her title at the same time when she permitted Charles to call his wife 'Queen Camilla'.

In her Platinum Jubilee message, the Queen officially announced that Camilla will be honoured with the title when Charles becomes King.

It's also revealed that the Queen Mother's priceless platinum and diamond crown will be placed on Camilla's head when Charles takes the throne.

There are also reports that Clarence House and palace officials began overhauling plans for Charles' coronation several years ago.