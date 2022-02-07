Zarnish Khan burns the dance floor at Mehndi function: Watch

Actress Zarnish Khan stuns fans with her killer dance moves at a star-studded Mehndi ceremony.
Khan donned an olive green sleeveless lehenga choli dancing her heart out to a superhit song ‘Dil Tote Tote Hogaya’.
Zarnish was a sight to behold as she looked gorgeous grooving to the beats of the much loved song.
At a daytime function the Sehra Main Safar star was spotted standing first in the row among a group of men perfectly flaunting her dance steps.
However, Khan’s video garnered mixed reactions from the public
The video from the ceremony leaked online in a moment.
