 
close
Monday February 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Zarnish Khan burns the dance floor at Mehndi function: Watch

Zarnish Khan left fans stunned with her killer dance moves

By Web Desk
February 07, 2022
Zarnish Khan burns the dance floor at Mehndi function: Watch


Actress Zarnish Khan stuns fans with her killer dance moves at a star-studded Mehndi ceremony.

Khan donned an olive green sleeveless lehenga choli dancing her heart out to a superhit song ‘Dil Tote Tote Hogaya’.

Zarnish was a sight to behold as she looked gorgeous grooving to the beats of the much loved song.


At a daytime function the Sehra Main Safar star was spotted standing first in the row among a group of men perfectly flaunting her dance steps.

However, Khan’s video garnered mixed reactions from the public

The video from the ceremony leaked online in a moment. 