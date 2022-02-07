BIGBANG to return after 4 years, T.O.P part ways with 'YG Entertainment'

BIGBANG, dubbed as king of K-pop, is returning to rule over fans' hearts as its comeback has been scheduled for this spring.

The famed group's agency, YG Entertainment announced on February 7 that the quartet has wrapped up preparations for the new song.

“BIGBANG will be releasing a new song this spring. (BIGBANG) has already completed recording their new song, and they are currently preparing to shoot the music video,” the entertainment company extended a statement.

However, the Bang Bang Bang hit-maker’s lead rapper T.O.P, real name Choi Seung-hyun, has parted ways with the agency after 16 years.

“T.O.P’s exclusive contract with YG has ended, and he will be taking on a wide variety of new challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur,” revealed the statement.

“We respected T.O.P’s desire to broaden the scope of his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG, and he successfully came to an agreement about this with the other members,” it added.

Moreover, the statement also added that the 34-year-old rapper will ‘always participate in’ group’s activities ‘whenever he is able’ to.

Meanwhile, the upcoming song will the band’s first in four years since Flower Road which was released in March 2018.