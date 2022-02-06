Dwayne Johnson takes U-turn after prior support for Joe Rogan: ‘I’ve educated more’

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has issued an official apology for ever having supported Joe Rogan, following the revelation of his use of the N-word.

The Rock issued his apology in a candid Twitter post that is in response to Don Winslow’s plea.

It started off by reading, “Dear @donwinslow Thank you so much for this”.

“I hear you as well as everyone here 100% I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.”

Before concluding he also went on to say, “Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend. DJ”.

Check it out below:

This news comes shortly after Johnson divided fans with his prior decision to support the podcaster after news of his covid-19 misinformation drama went live.