PSL 7: Multan Sultans register fifth straight win after thumping Peshawar Zalmi

— PCB

KARACHI: Multan Sultans registered their fifth straight win in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as they thumped Peshwar Zalmi by 57 runs.

Hazratullah Zazai was the only top-order batter to hit for the Zalmi, but after that, all batters fell in quick intervals. The Afghan batter managed to hit 43 runs with the help of five fours and one six.

Ben Cutting was the only other batter to score and keep the Zalmi's run rate from completely collapsing as he hit 52 runs.

Imran Tahir and Shahnawaz Dahani were able to take three wickets, while Blessing Muzarabani and Abbas Afridi took a scalp each.

Multan's innings

After being invited to bat, the Sultans handed a mammoth 223-run target to one-time PSL winner Peshawar Zalmi.

Sultans reached the huge total courtesy of Mohammad Rizwan's terrific 82 runs, Tim David's sensational 18-ball fifty, which is the second-fastest half-century in the history of PSL, and three huge sixes in the last over from Khushdil Shah.

Sultans were given a rollicking opening start of 85 runs from Shan Masood and Rizwan, which provided the solid foundation for a huge total.

Rizwan counted to carve out runs by holding the one, and then it was Tim David's batting that stole the show once again.

He notched the second-fastest fifty of PSL by hitting six sixes and two fours in a sheer entertaining knock.

The Zalmi bowlers had a terrible outing after they invited Sultans to bat first.

Skipper Wahab Riaz went to the cleaners as he conceded 55 runs in four overs, England's Saqib Mahmood conceded 37 in three overs.

Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, and Shoaib Malik took one wicket each, but they were also smashed badly.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi XI: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad