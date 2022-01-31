PSL 7: Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators in last-over thriller

Multan Sultans' players celebrate the wicket of Quetta Gladiators' Will Smeed (L) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Multan Sultan and Quetta Gladiators at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on January 31, 2022

KARACHI: Multan Sultans were able to get the better of the Quetta Gladiators in Monday's fixture, courtesy of some amazing bowling from David Willey and a sensational 88-run knock of Shan Masood.

The Gladiators were smelling victory in the last over as they needed eight runs from six balls, but Willey did not let them get the better of the Sultans at the National Stadium.

Willey dismissed two players — Sohail Tanvir (13) and Naseem Shah (1) — to take Multan Sultans to a six-run victory, as Gladiators were all-out at 168, with a ball remaining.

The top order was sent back to the pavilion early, with Ahsan Ali scoring 24 and Will Smeed just three runs. Ben Duckett stood his ground and scored 47 but after that, no one was able to rise up to the occasion.

Khushdil Shah, Willey, and Imran Tahir picked up three wickets as they ran through the batting lineup of the Gladiators, while James Faulkner was run out in 19th over.

The Sultans are still at the top of the points table with six points to their name as they have not yet lost a single of the three matches they've played so far.

Quetta Gladiators' innings

Earlier, after being invited to bat, the Sultans managed to hand Quetta a 175-run target in 20 overs for the loss of four wickets, but there were several hiccups along the way.

The lead run-scorer of PSL 7, Mohammad Rizwan, was dismissed in the second over — and that too for a duck. After the skipper went down, the Qalandars were sailing smoothly, but in the ninth over, James Faulkner was dismissed for 21.

During these dismissals, and Rilee Rossouw's run out in the middle of it, Masood was leading the way and keeping the Gladiators' boat afloat.

Finally, he was also sent packing in the second ball of the 19th over, but he had done his job by scoring 88 runs, with the help of six fours and four sixes.

In the last over, Tim David and Khushdil Shah put up a good fight as they scored 16 runs.

Of the seven games played between the two sides, so far, Sultans have won three and Quetta pocketed victories in four games.

Playing XI

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Abbas Afridi

Quetta Gladiators: Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c)(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah