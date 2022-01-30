Kim Kardashian net worth rises to $1.8bn after SKIMS values $3.2billion

Kim Kardashian has reached another milestone with her shapewear brand.
The reality TV star's SKIMS has doubled in value to $3.2billion, increasing her net worth by $600 million.
Forbes reports the whopping rise after her company ventured into new investors, thereby pouring a further $240 million into the brand.Last April, the company valued $1.6 billion.
Kim's net worth has jumped $600 million to an estimated $1.8 billion after the funding for SKIMs doubled its value to $3.2 billion.
Meanwhile, Kim is busy braving through personal drama in her private life, thanks to her husband Kanye West, who makes headlines about her love life with Pete Davidson frequently.
