Coronavirus in Pakistan: Active cases cross 100,000 for the first time since July 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's active coronavirus cases jumped crossed 100,000 mark for the first time since July 1, 2020, when the country recorded 7,963 new cases, National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Saturday morning.



As many as 7,963 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours after 70,389 tests were taken. The active case count stood at 104,095.

The country recorded a positivity rate of 11.31%. This is the third consecutive day of Pakistan recording a positivity ratio above 11%.

Meanwhile, 27 deaths due to COVID-19 pushed the death toll to 29,219, the NCOC's data showed.

The NCOC counted 1,276,719 total recoveries. However, 1,375 patients are under critical care.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NCOC has extended coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, as thousands continue to contract the infection amid a spread of the Omicron variant.

The NCOC had imposed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on January 19, which were to be reviewed on January 27 in light of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The restrictions for the wedding sector were already imposed till Feb 15.