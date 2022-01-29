 
Amber Heard stuns in 'last selfies of the week'

By Web Desk
January 29, 2022
Amber Heard on Friday treated her fans with two new selfies with a funny caption on Instagram.

"You won’t see another selfie from me for at least a week," read the caption accompanying her Instagram post.

The "Aquaman" star recently crossed four million followers on Instagram where she hit the milestone by sharing   over 1100 posts.

She allows only a handful of people to comment on her videos and pictures.