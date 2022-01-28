Georgina Rodriguez to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo romance in Netflix show

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez will give fans an up-close look at her life.

On her birthday, the pregnant partner of the footballer will narrate her life story with I am Georgina.

The 28-year-old model will share her day-to-day activities and her relationship with the Manchester United player.

"I'm Georgina Rodriguez and five years ago my life changed," she says in the documentary.

"I'm the partner of the most followed man in the world. Cristiano is marvellous, he's a normal guy, I dreamed of having a prince by my side and today I have it.

"Thanks to love, now my life is a dream," she concludes.







