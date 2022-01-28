‘And Just Like That’ called out for including anti-Semitic joke

And Just Like That -reboot series of famed comedy drama, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, is being called out by netizens who appeared to be unimpressed with anti-Semitic joke.

The ninth episode of the show, aired on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, included a controversial line which has made the series land in hot waters.

In a scene, Mario Cantone, who plays Anthony Marentino in the series, is seen bringing Justin, his date, to dinner.

Coming across the preparations, done my Charlotte York (played by Kristin Davis) and her husband Harry Goldenblatt (helmed by Evan Handler), Justin says, “Is this a Jewish dinner? You know the Holocaust is a hoax, right?”

Taking to social media, fans blasted the latest episode of the show. Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “The Holocaust moment. I’m speechless. Did they have to include that? #AndJustLikeThat”

Another fans slammed the series, “#AndJustLikeThat I can’t believe they allowed the scene where Anthony’s date said ‘the Holocaust is a hoax,’” reads the Tweet.

“You’d think after 23 years the writers would know what ISN’T appropriate. Especially considering in Australia it’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day,” it added.



