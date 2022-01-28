Kanye West announces ‘Donda 2’ album release date amid feud with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West, now officially known as Ye, has delighted fans by revealing that his next album 'Donda 2' is ready and coming out next month.



On Thursday morning, the rapper announced that “Donda 2” is set to release on February 22, 2022.

Kim's estranged husband made the announcement with a picture of his Chicago childhood home on fire, along with the news that Future will executive produce “Donda 2.”

Last year during one of his “Donda” album listening concerts, Ye famously built a replicate of his home in the center of Soldier Field in Chicago.



Kanye's new album, which is the sequel to his Donda album, is coming amid his whirlwind romance with new flame Julia Fox.

The follow-up to 2021’s 26-track collection named for the Ye’s late mother would be the first sequel project in Kanye’s 10-album studio album catalog.



“Donda” is up for several Grammy awards, including major categories album of the year and rap album of the year. The songs “Hurricane,” featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby, is up for best melodic rap performance, and “Jail,” featuring Jay-Z, is nominated for best rap song.

