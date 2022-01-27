PSL 2022: Zalmi’s skipper Wahab Riaz to miss opening match against Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi's captain Wahab Riaz. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi's captain Wahab Riaz will not be available for the team's opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Quetta Gladiators scheduled to be played tomorrow, confirmed the franchise Thursday.

Wahab had tested positive for COVID-19 a day earlier and is now in self-isolation. However, Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta under the captaincy of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, said the franchise in a statement.

On the other side, former Pakistan team captain and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi has also tested positive for coronavirus earlier today.

The star player will quarantine at home following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) protocols and will be reintegrated into the squad after seven days of quarantine and negative test.

Afridi went to a hospital on Wednesday after seeking permission from the team management.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings former skipper Imad Wasim and international player Jordan Thompson have tested positive for coronavirus today, just a few hours before the start of the PSL.

Two days ago, Karachi Kings President Wasim Akram had tested positive for COVID-19.

It is worth mentioning that the inclusion of Mohammad Amir is also doubtful for the opening match today after the pacer suffered an injury, sources said.