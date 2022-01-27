PSL 2022: Blow to Karachi Kings as Mohammad Amir suffers injury

KARACHI: The inclusion of Mohammad Amir is doubtful for the opening match today after the Karachi Kings pacer suffered an injury, sources said.
Kings are scheduled to take on defending champions Multan Sultans in the first match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) at the National Stadium.
The sources said that the pacer did not participate in the practice match due to injury. Amir is key for his side and a lot depends on him if the Kings are to lift the trophy.
In the previous edition of PSL, while a lot of Karachi Kings' fans held high hopes from Mohammad Amir, the player managed to take only five wickets in 11 matches.
Amir's PSL form has dipped significantly since he lost his place in the national team and declared his international retirement. The left-arm pacer seems to have not enjoyed bowling on home grounds, averaging 36 and yielding an average of 8.37 runs per over since 2020.
