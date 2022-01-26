Will Shahid Afridi not play PSL 2022?

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators suffered a jolt Wednesday when former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi requested the franchise management to release him just one day before the start of the Pakistan Super League due to medical and personal reasons.
The flamboyant batter has asked Quetta Gladiators to excuse him from the bio-secure bubble, sources informed Geo News Wednesday.
The sources familiar with the matter told the media outlet that Afridi has told the management that he is suffering from back pain and his sister-in-law has passed away.
"Shahid Afridi's children are alone at home [...] and due to these reasons he wants to pull out from the bio-secure bubble," the sources added.
The much-awaited tournament is set to begin at National Stadium in Karachi tomorrow — and it is unfortunate to see that the player, who has played numerous matches in the city, may likely not get to play his farewell match.
