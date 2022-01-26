Prince Harry and Meghan take steps to produce Netflix show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have placed an ad for a production designer for their Netflix debut, "Pearl", which is about a young girl
According to Daily Mail, the couple are finally taking steps to produce some shows as part of their Netflix deal.
"The job states the person will held to develop create and support the aesthetic vision of the executive producer," the newspaper reported.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in California after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.
They moved to the United States to live a financially independent life with their children.
The couple has drawn criticism for signing the deal with Netflix which has faced backlash for portrayals of royal family members in "The Crown".
