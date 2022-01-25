Daniel Craig does interview without realizing he’s bleeding from forehead

One of the world’s most famous secret agents, James Bond’s actor Daniel Craig has recently encountered a mishap during an interview.

The 53-year-old actor recently sat down for an interview with his Skyfall co-star Javier Bardem as part of Variety's ‘Actors on Actors’ series – to discuss movies, future roles and the industry as a whole.

By the end of their virtual conversation, Bardem asked his final question, "Let me ask you my friend a last question," he said while pointing at his own forehead. "What happened to you?"

"Where? Did I bash my head?" Craig responded, feeling around his head for the mark. "Have I just got sandwich on my head? Have I done this whole interview— it's probably a part of a sandwich!"

It was Craig’s forehead bleeding throughout the interview. He got up to look in the mirror and later revealed how he receive the injury. "I cut my head," he said.

"You know what that was? They sent me this wonderful ring flash, which I've set up with an iPad in the middle of it and it just fell on my head just before."

As the host could not control his laugh, Craig quickly assured his viewers that he's not "bleeding to death."

"This is 17 years playing Bond!" he joked. "No wonder I get [expletive] injured every time I do a movie. If I don't get injured when I film, it's because I'm not doing it properly."