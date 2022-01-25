England’s legendary former footballer Michael Owen has arrived in Pakistan.

England’s legendary former soccer player Michael Owen Tuesday arrived in Pakistan to promote international football in the country.

During his visit, Michael Owen will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief him on a roadmap to develop football in Pakistan. He will also meet Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar to outline GSV’s football transformation programme for Pakistan.

The England’s football legend will attend a dinner hosted by President Dr Arif Alvi and a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa is also expected.

In Karachi, on 26 January, Michael Owen will attend a press conference at NED University to officially hold a groundbreaking ceremony and release images to the world of Pakistan’s first-ever Soccer City.

The former Liverpool international’s tour is expected to trigger a fresh life in football in the country.

Earlier upon arrival at the Islamabad International Airport, Owen was welcomed by the Pakistani authorities,

Ahead of his visit, Owen said, “I am really excited to be at the helm of Pakistan’s largest football transformation programme and delighted to be discharged with the responsibility to take football to a whole new level in Pakistan”.

Zabe Khan CEO of GSV said, “There is not much to say when England’s pride and joy takes the top job to revive football in Pakistan. Michael has been a very loyal servant to Liverpool and his commitment and loyalty to making Pakistan a successful football nation seems relentless”.