Virat Kohli shouldn't have gotten married so soon: Shaoib Akhtar

LAHORE: Pakistan's legendary former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has said that he wanted India’s former skipper Virat Kohli to tie the knot after making history by scoring 120 centuries.
Shoaib Akhtar made these remarks while talking about the performance pressure on Virat Kohli as he recently stepped down as captain of the Indian Test cricket team.
In a video clip shared by ANI on its official Twitter handle, Shoaib Akhtar said, ”If I were in India and had such opportunities, I would not have married. I would never increase my responsibilities.”
He maintained that he would focus on his cricket and would marry after clinching 400 wickets.
“Anyway, that was his personal decision,” Shoaib Akhtar added.
Responding to a question about a tussle between Kohli and BCCI, Shoaib Akhtar said that he did not know much about the matter, adding, ”Whatever has to happen has happened.”
“He has a bat in his hand and has an opportunity,” he said, adding that he did not want that Kohli should be dropped for short or long formats of cricket.
Performance pressure was there on Kohli, he said and advised the Indian player to focus on his cricket.
