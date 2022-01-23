Julia Garner plays Anna Delvey in Netflix series 'Inventing Anna'

Julia Garner will portray real life convicted fraudster Anna Delvey in Netflix's "Inventing Anna". The series featuring Julia will premier on Netflix on Friday, February 11.
Inventing Anna follows the true story of Ann Delvey, tracking her schemes, her rise and fall from grace.
Anna Sorokin, under the name Anna Delvey, arrived in New York City in 2013 and successfully managed to scam her way through and to the top of New York City's elite by posing as a German heiress.
She was exposed in May 2018 when Jessica Pressler published a New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People—And It's Banks," which is the foundation of the nine-part Netflix series.
Emma Stone and Dave McCary have founded Fruit Tree Productions in August 2020
Julia Fox clapped back at criticism that she is dating Kanye West for attention or money
The couple announced arrival of their baby on Friday
Park Shin-Hye tied the knot with fiancé Choi Tae-joon on January 22
An Indian news website stirred up buzz around his kids’ double weddings this year
Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.