U19 World Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan, secure quarter-final berth

Pakistan players celebrate after taking a wicket in a match against Afghanistan in U19 World Cup 2022. -PCB

TRINIDAD: Pakistan U19 recorded an impressive 24-run win over Afghanistan U19 to secure a berth in the Super Eights (quarter-finals) from Group C of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday.

Chasing a 240-run target, Afghanistan were restricted to 215 for nine in their quota of 50 overs as Pakistan bowlers and fielders produced an outstanding performance to defend their 239 for nine total.

Pacer Awais Ali who took six wickets in the previous match against Zimbabwe, took his tournament tally of wickets to nine from two games with another brilliant bowling performance that yielded him figures of nine overs, three for 36.

Captain Qasim Akram took two wickets for 39 while player of the match Maaz Sadaqat followed his batting heroics with a crucial wicket. Pakistan fielders produced a dazzling display to inflict three run outs in Afghanistan innings.

Opener Bilal Sayedi top-scored for Afghanistan with 42 off 81 balls (three fours, one six). Ijaz Ahmad scored 39 while Noor Ahmad contributed 29.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. The centurion from the previous game Haseebullah fell early for two. Haseeb’s opening partner Muhammad Shehzad added 60 runs for the second-wicket with Abdul Faseeh. Shehzad was dismissed for 43 off 51 balls (four fours, two sixes), Noor Ahmad took his wicket.

Faseeh and Qasim (38) added 73 runs for the fourth wicket. Faseeh scored 68 off 95 balls (six fours, two sixes) before falling to Izharulhaq Naveed.

Pakistan were provided great impetus towards the end of the innings by Maaz who scored an unbeaten 42 off 37 balls (seven fours) which took the Boys in Green to their 239 for nine total in 50 overs.

Izharul-haq took three wickets while Noor Ahmad took two for 46 for Afghanistan U19.

Pakistan will play Papua New Guinea in their last Group C match on Saturday.