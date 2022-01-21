Gabriella Brooks slays in towel mirror selfie

 
Gabriella Brooks flaunts her true beauty in new selfie

By Web Desk
January 21, 2022
Liam Hemsworth's ladylove Gabriella Brooks shared her awe-inspiring selfie after  bath on Thursday.

The 25-year old fashionista  left her fans in awe  as she posted her sizzling bathroom mirror selfie to Instagram.

The charming model was looking smashing in no-makeup look, with her hair scraped into a bun. She kept the post simple and captioned the photo with a koala emoji.

Gabriella and Liam have reportedly been dating for around 18 months, following his split from popstar Miley Cyrus. The Hunger Games Actor was married to singer for seven months, before getting divorced in August 2019.