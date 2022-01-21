Gabriella Brooks slays in towel mirror selfie

Liam Hemsworth's ladylove Gabriella Brooks shared her awe-inspiring selfie after bath on Thursday.
The 25-year old fashionista left her fans in awe as she posted her sizzling bathroom mirror selfie to Instagram.
The charming model was looking smashing in no-makeup look, with her hair scraped into a bun. She kept the post simple and captioned the photo with a koala emoji.
Gabriella and Liam have reportedly been dating for around 18 months, following his split from popstar Miley Cyrus. The Hunger Games Actor was married to singer for seven months, before getting divorced in August 2019.
