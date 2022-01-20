Pakistan ready to welcome Australia for historic tour: Mohammad Rizwan

LAHORE: Appreciating the statements of Australian cricketers, former players and broadcasters looking forward to touring Pakistan, the Green Shirts’ star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan Thursday said that the entire nation is ready to welcome them for the historic tour after 24 years.



Australia are scheduled to play three Tests, the same number of ODIs and a T20I in March and April this year. All three tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the three ODIs are part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. This will be Australia's first visit to Pakistan in 24 years.

"I can feel ripples of excitement for Australia's tour of Pakistan", Rizwan told PCB digital. He said that his energy is already bouncing off the walls to face a competitive side like Australia at home.

Speaking about the competitiveness of the series, Mohammad Rizwan, who made world record for most T20I runs last year, said: "Australia has recently won the Ashes and they are a strong side, but we have also had a tremendous year and have shined brightly across all formats. These two teams make the perfect recipe for a thrilling and exciting series."

Mohammad Rizwan believed that a strong bond between cricketers of both nations will further magnify the excitement of this notable tour.

"Both nations share a strong connection. Australian cricketers like Usman Khawaja participates in the PSL, and our players (Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain) were recently featured in the KFC Big Bash League 2021-22. This further strengthens the bond between two countries,” he added.

Rizwan said, "Matthew Hayden, who was the batting consultant of Pakistan cricket team for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, passionately shared his views about Pakistan. Similarly, the love and admiration in Justin Langer, head coach of Australia, eyes were prominent for Pakistan when I met him at the semi-final of the global event in Dubai."