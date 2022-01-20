Harry Styles announces rescheduled ‘Love On Tour 2022’ dates

Harry Styles has announced rescheduled dates for the 2022 European and South American legs of his “Love on Tour” on Wednesday.



Former one-direction member will play Ibrox stadium in Glasgow on the first night of the tour which includes 32-dates across the UK, Europe and South America.



The world's famous musician delighted fans by sharing the news on twitter about his gigs, saying: "I’m so happy to announce that ‘Love On Tour 2022’ is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America. Public on sale begins on Friday, Jan 28. Check your venue website for further information about your show, and protocols."

The 27-year-old singer concluded: "I’m so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you."

The 32-city tour comprised of dates rescheduled due to the pandemic and three new UK gigs includes the singer’s first-ever stadium shows at Ibrox in Glasgow, Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, UK and London’s famed Wembley Stadium.

The musician was originally due to play the Hydro in Glasgow but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

He will now play at the home of Rangers on June 11 2022, with the stadium boasting a a capacity of 50,817, but the number of tickets on sale could be different due to stage positioning.

The singer's new run of concerts 'Harry Styles: Love on Tour' will be part of the rescheduled dates. Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday January 28, and are expected to fly out the door.