Hira Mani tests positive for Covid-19

Tuesday January 18, 2022
By Web Desk
January 18, 2022
Pakistani versatile actress Hira Mani has tested positive for Covid-19 amid surge in cases.

The 32-year-old star took to Instagram on Tuesday to inform her  fans about it. She requested  her followers to wear masks and follow the SOPs to protect  themselves and others amid surge of  cases in the country. 

Hira, who is wife  of popular TV personality Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani, also asked her admirers to pray for  her  speedy recovery.

In her statement,  the mother-of two  said: "So guys I am covid positive !"

The actress and singer added: "Dua ki darkhast hai !! App sub bhe mask pehniye apne bachaon ka khayal rakhien SOP ZAROORI HAI."

She also shared a picture of herself with a funny caption: "P.s eik filmy tasweer tou bunti thi...."

Hira Mani has recently released her first official song 'Sawaari' for Kashmir Beats season 1 and garnered a lot of attention and praise, crossing 16 million views on YouTube.