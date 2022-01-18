Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action reported at Big Bash League

Pakistan’s pacer Mohammad Hasnain. Photo: Twitter

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain has been reported for a suspect bowling action by umpires in the Big Bash League.

Hasnain was set to undergo a test on his bowling action on Tuesday at the ICC-accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore, ESPN cricinfo reported.

The 21-year-old has just finished a productive five-game stint with Sydney Thunder.



He was due to undergo a test on his action on January 19 in Australia, but as he was to return to Pakistan at the end of his stint and because there is an ICC-accredited testing facility in Lahore, it was decided he would get tested there, said the publication.

If the test finds his action to be legal, he will continue playing as usual. But if he is found to have an illegal action, he will be suspended from bowling in international cricket and domestic events around the world until he corrects his action, said ESPN cricinfo.

The test’s results are very important for him as the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to start from January 27 in Karachi and he is one of Quetta Gladiators' key players.

Under clause 11.5 of the ICC's regulations and protocols surrounding illegal actions, the PCB — as Hasnain's national cricket federation — can permit him to bowl in their domestic events.

Hasnain could be allowed to bowl in the PSL, though in the past they have not permitted bowlers with suspect actions to bowl in the league, said ESPN cricinfo.

In any case, he is allowed to bowl until the results of his testing come out, which could take up to 14 days. This means that Hasnain could bowl in the opening fixtures of the PSL.