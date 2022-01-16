 
Full statement from Prince Harry's legal representative on Duke's security in UK

By Web Desk
January 16, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle  stepped down as senior members of the British royal family to live  financially independent lives in the US.

Harry visited the UK twice after moving to the US. He visited the UK  to attend Prince Philip's funeral and later for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue last year.

His legal representative has revealed that Prince Harry's security was breached during his visit to the UK. The Duke of Sussex has applied for the judicial review of  the Home Department's decision not to allow him to  personally pay for his security in the UK.

Below is the full statement from Harry's legal spokesperson:

