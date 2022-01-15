Kriti Sanon reminisces upon her friend's advice

Famed Bollywood star Kriti Sanon was shocked when she recalled her best pals advice that pursuing a showbiz career would make it hard for her to find a man for marriage.



For Kriti, marriage was never in her books or her ‘ agenda’ for living.

Her relatives were skeptical of her desire to pursue acting while her parents were always considerate and supported her ambitions.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Luka Chuppi actress said, “ My relatives were shocked because it was out of nowhere. She is so bright and good at studies, why leave it? There are so many people trying to make it in films, she has no contacts either.’ As I said, it was too big a dream. There were a lot of things, ‘marriage takes time, nobody wants to marry an actor or a model’. You hear these things, you joke about it, you laugh it out.”

By signing off, the star stated,” The concept that actresses have hard time marrying is still prevalent in todays youth.”

Kriti was grateful to her parents for allowing her to pursue her passion.