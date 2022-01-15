Ayeza Khan celebrates her 31st birthday with family

Ayeza Khan extended gratitude to her millions of fans for sweet wishes and gifts as she celebrated her 31st birthday with family on Saturday.
Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actor posted stunning photos featuring her husband Danish Taimoor, and their kids Hoorain and Ryan Taimoor with a sweet caption.
She wrote, “Can’t ask for anything else. Thank you soo much for the love, support and all wishes you guys sent my way. And the gifts too!.”
Earlier, Danish Taimoor also shared a loved-up photo with Ayeza to wish her a very happy birthday.
He wrote, “Years go by, we grow, and with it, our LOVE grows. Thank you for coming to my life and staying forever....HAPPY BIRTHDAY AIZA.”
Commenting on the post, Ayeza dropped a romantic comment, saying “I love you @danishtaimoor16” followed by a heart emoji.
