Shawn Mendes unveils video of break-up song ‘It’ll Be Okay’ post split with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes touched fans’ hearts with the newly-released music video of his break-up song It’ll Be Okay after his split with girlfriend, Camila Cabello.
In the video, unveiled on Thursday, the Senorita singer can be seen taking a stroll on streets as he gets carried away in melancholic mood of the heartfelt lyrics of the song.
"I start to imagine a world where we don't collide, it's making me sick, but we'll heal and the sun will rise,” the 23-year-old singer serenades while hinting at his past relationship with the Fifth Harmony’s former member.
Meanwhile, Mendes has earlier mentioned that he pens down songs for interact with his own thoughts.
The Treat You Better song-maker shared in a video on social media, “I think that when I make music, the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have some sort of my own truth revealed to me.”
“And a lot of the time when I'm writing songs, I'm usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself. I just feel so proud of that song and I feel so grateful that you guys are connecting with it,” the singer added.
The couple parted its way in November as they decided to remain as ‘best friends’.
