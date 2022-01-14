Omicron threat: Pakistan further lowers age limit for COVID-19 booster dose

A healthcare worker administering COVID-19 vaccine to a lady. -APP

Pakistan on Friday further lowered the age limit for booster doses amid a sharp rise in the coronavirus positivity ratio that has crossed 7%.



The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said that from tomorrow onwards, citizens over 18 years will be eligible for a free booster dose of their choice.

Earlier, people of 30 years of age or above were allowed booster jabs.

“In today’s NCOC session, the age limit for a booster dose has been further reduced. From tomorrow onwards, citizens over 18 years will be eligible for a free booster dose of their choice. Booster (one dose) will be administered after 6 months gap from complete vaccination,” the apex COVID-19 body said in an announcement.



The NCOC is also mulling to impose restrictions on weddings as large gatherings have proved to be “super-spreaders” of COVID-19 in the past and the same is happening now.



Pakistan records over 3,500 cases

The country reported 3,567 new cases — the highest since September 10, 2021 — in the last 24 hours, the NCOC data showed Friday morning.

The NCOC said 48,449 tests were conducted across the country, and 3,567 infections emerged, taking the positivity ratio to 7.36%. The country last reported an infection rate of 6.64% on August 31, 2021.

With the new infections, the overall tally has risen to 1.315 million, while seven more deaths have taken the death toll to 28,999.