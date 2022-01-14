Omicron threat: Pakistan further lowers age limit for COVID-19 booster dose

Pakistan on Friday further lowered the age limit for booster doses amid a sharp rise in the coronavirus positivity ratio that has crossed 7%.
The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said that from tomorrow onwards, citizens over 18 years will be eligible for a free booster dose of their choice.
Earlier, people of 30 years of age or above were allowed booster jabs.
“In today’s NCOC session, the age limit for a booster dose has been further reduced. From tomorrow onwards, citizens over 18 years will be eligible for a free booster dose of their choice. Booster (one dose) will be administered after 6 months gap from complete vaccination,” the apex COVID-19 body said in an announcement.
The NCOC is also mulling to impose restrictions on weddings as large gatherings have proved to be “super-spreaders” of COVID-19 in the past and the same is happening now.
The country reported 3,567 new cases — the highest since September 10, 2021 — in the last 24 hours, the NCOC data showed Friday morning.
The NCOC said 48,449 tests were conducted across the country, and 3,567 infections emerged, taking the positivity ratio to 7.36%. The country last reported an infection rate of 6.64% on August 31, 2021.
With the new infections, the overall tally has risen to 1.315 million, while seven more deaths have taken the death toll to 28,999.
Overall, the United States has recorded the most Covid deaths, with 816,436, followed by Brazil on 618,392
The latest data suggest Omicron does not cause more severe illness than previous variants
The World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher
Denmark is the most affected country as it suffered the highest per capita new infections with 1,094 per 100,000...
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called upon the world to rein in national events as allowing crowds to gather...
Anthony Fauci also cautions against too much optimism over Omicron’s severity