Decision of lockdown, schools' closure in Karachi on NCOC directives: CM Murad

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. File photo

KARACHI: Amid an alarming situation of the COVID-19 in Karachi where the positivity ratio has reached 31%, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Friday said the decision to impose lockdown in the city and close schools will be taken on the directives of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).



The chief minister said this at an inauguration ceremony in Karachi when he was asked about the surge in COVID-19 in the metropolis.

“I think this is the highest positivity in Karachi,” Murad Ali Shah said, adding despite a surge in infections we are not seeing any pressure on hospitals and the number of patients on ventilators is also low.

The CM said that any decision on lockdown and closure of schools in Karachi will be taken on the recommendation of the NCOC.

More to follow...