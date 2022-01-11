Billie Eilish and Finneas win Golden Globe for James Bond ballad 'No Time To Die'

Billie Eilish and Finneas won Golden Globe on Sunday night for their Bond theme, 'No Time To Die'.



Eilish took home the win for Best Original Song at tonight's not-televised 2022 Golden Globe Awards.



The music sensation, 20, won for her James Bond theme song, No Time To Die - from the film of the same name - which she co-wrote with her musician brother, Finneas O’Connell, 24, and recorded in a bedroom studio.

The duo beat out Beyonce, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Van Morrison, Carole King and Jennifer Hudson.

Eilish - who wrote the ballad when she was 17 - is the youngest artist to have written and recorded a James Bond theme song. "No Time To Die" won a Grammy in March 2021 at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, for best song written for visual media.



The other nominees for the Globe for best original song were: Beyoncé for her song Be Alive, from the movie King Richard; Lin-Manuel Miranda for Dos Orugitas, from the movie Encanto; Van Morrison for the song Down to Joy, from the movie Belfast; Jennifer Hudson and Carole King for the song Here I Am, from the movie Respect.