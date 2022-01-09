Katrina Kaif shares PDA-filled photo with Vicky Kaushal to celebrate one month of wedding

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif shared a mushy photo with husband Vicky Kaushal as the newlywed couple celebrates one month of their wedding in Indore today.
Katrina flew from Mumbai to Indore on late Friday night to celebrate the day with husband.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the Sooryavanshi actor shared a stunning selfie, taken by Vicky Kaushal, and captioned it, “Happppyyyyy one month my (heart)” followed by a heart emoji.
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 last year.
