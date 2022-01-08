Ashley Graham announces arrival of twin boys with husband Justin Ervin

Renowned model Ashley Graham turns to social media with a candid social media tribute alongside husband Justin Ervin.
The tribute was pasted to Graham’s Instagram Stories and it included a candid but short caption that read, "Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.”
It also went on to read, "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."
Following the upload, her husband Ervin screengrabbed his wife’s update and added a short caption of his own that read, "Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth! Thank you all for your prayers and support."
Experts fear Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may ‘find some reason’ not to attend Queen’s Jubilee
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘dodging responsibilities’ with Archewell after 2020 report
BTS youngest member Jungkook is the latest one to set-up his official account on Spotify
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari joined by star-studded guests
Dia Mirza is getting more comfortable with sharing pictures of her four-month-old son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi
Zendaya's much-anticipated 'Euphoria 2' is slated to premiere on Sunday