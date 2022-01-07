Georgina Rodriguez delights fans with trailer of her first reality show

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez on Friday dropped the trailer of her first reality show Soy Georgina (or I Am Georgina), to stream on Netflix on January 27.



Taking to her Instagram handle, the Spanish model, 27 dropped the first trailer of the show and also confirmed its release date.

She wrote in Spanish which reads: “This year the Kings have brought me my first reality show in @netflixes. On January 27, it will be yours too. #SoyGeorgina.”

Sharing another trailer, she captioned it, “From Serrano to the world. #SoyGeorgina arrives on January 27. Only in@netflixes.”

The six-part reality series will give an inside look on the life of Georgina and her romance with partner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Georgina and Ronaldo started dating in June 2016 and welcomed their daughter Alana together on November 12, 2017.

In November last year, Georgina announced that she is pregnant with twins.