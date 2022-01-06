 
close
Thursday January 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

When Pete Davidson became Ken to Julia Fox's Barbie

Pete Davidson and Julia Fox teamed up for photoshoot before Kanye West romance

By Web Desk
January 06, 2022
When Pete Davidson became Ken to Julia Foxs Barbie
When Pete Davidson became Ken to Julia Fox's Barbie

Looks like Pete Davidson crossed paths with Julia Fox long before Kanye West.

A resurfaced thread of photos of Julia and Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend Pete Davidson is making rounds on the internet.

Both Davidson and Fox did a photoshoot for Paper Magazine back in 2019 where the 31-year-old posed a Barbie to the SNL star's Ken.

When Pete Davidson became Ken to Julia Foxs Barbie

Meanwhile, Davidson is taking romance to a level next with Kim during their Bahamas vacation. Kanye on the other hand is spending quality time with Fox in Miami. 