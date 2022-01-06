When Pete Davidson became Ken to Julia Fox's Barbie

Looks like Pete Davidson crossed paths with Julia Fox long before Kanye West.
A resurfaced thread of photos of Julia and Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend Pete Davidson is making rounds on the internet.
Both Davidson and Fox did a photoshoot for Paper Magazine back in 2019 where the 31-year-old posed a Barbie to the SNL star's Ken.
Meanwhile, Davidson is taking romance to a level next with Kim during their Bahamas vacation. Kanye on the other hand is spending quality time with Fox in Miami.
