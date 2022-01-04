Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’ s plans for upcoming UK trip brought to light: report

Royal experts have shed light on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “unexpected return” to the UK for one of the Duke’s upcoming projects.
This claim has been made by royal commentator Russell Myers, in his latest interview with Pod Save The Queen podcast host Ann Gripper.
During their chat, he was quoted saying, “It’s been a busy year and it probably is a good time to let this year go, see what happens in the new year and hopefully we will see them back in the UK.”
“Because Harry has got the Invictus Games, fingers crossed [in May/June], so one would assume he will come back and see his family.”
“And again, one would assume Meghan will come to the Invictus Games as well, with the children. So, I think that that’s probably a fair bet to say that we may see them in the springtime next year. But who knows?”
