Hilary Duff's car video with daughter sparks anger

Hilary Duff caught backlash after her three-year-old daughter Banks was seen in a video without a car seat during a ride on Monday.

American actress and singer's fans expressed their anger after seeing the minor without a car seat in the video, with one wrote: 'Why isn't she strapped in safely,' one fan wrote, while another fumed: 'She's adorable but shouldn't she be in a booster seat?'

'Put that child in a car seat. What the hell is this?' another user angrily posted.

Another added: 'Please make sure you have a booster / cars seat for this little girl next time. It's really unsafe. Especially how the 3 point harness is behind her.'

The video was posted by Duff's former co-star, actress Molly Bernard, and shows Banks talking to the camera while not being fully strapped in.

Current California law states children under the age of eight must be secured in a car seat or booster seat in the back seat.

At first, it appeared as though the little one was not wearing a seatbelt for the car ride, as the vehicle safety device could only be seen behind Duff's daughter.