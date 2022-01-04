Hilary Duff's car video with daughter sparks anger

Hilary Duff caught backlash after her three-year-old daughter Banks was seen in a video without a car seat during a ride on Monday.
American actress and singer's fans expressed their anger after seeing the minor without a car seat in the video, with one wrote: 'Why isn't she strapped in safely,' one fan wrote, while another fumed: 'She's adorable but shouldn't she be in a booster seat?'
'Put that child in a car seat. What the hell is this?' another user angrily posted.
Another added: 'Please make sure you have a booster / cars seat for this little girl next time. It's really unsafe. Especially how the 3 point harness is behind her.'
The video was posted by Duff's former co-star, actress Molly Bernard, and shows Banks talking to the camera while not being fully strapped in.
Current California law states children under the age of eight must be secured in a car seat or booster seat in the back seat.
At first, it appeared as though the little one was not wearing a seatbelt for the car ride, as the vehicle safety device could only be seen behind Duff's daughter.
