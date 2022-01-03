Harry Potter reunion makers address MAJOR error in the HBO special

Producers of the Harry Potter reunion on HBO Max have finally addressed a major error spotted by fans where they confused franchise star Emma Watson with actor Emma Roberts.
The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special came as a present for fans on New Year’s Day, however, there were some hilarious mistakes in the editing including a baby picture of actor Emma Roberts being mistakenly passed off as a baby Emma Watson.
Online sleuths took to Twitter to point out the error, and it finally reached the producers who addressed Potterheads through Metro UK on Monday, January 3, saying, “Well spotted Harry Potter fans!”
“You brought an editing mistake of a mislabelled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly,” they assured.
