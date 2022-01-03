Omicron-driven fifth COVID-19 wave spreading at a great pace in Pakistan: NCOC

File photo.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Monday said the Omicron driven fifth COVID-19 wave has started in Pakistan and urged people to get vaccinated and follow SOPs to control the virus spread.

The country’s apex COVID-19 body discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country after 708 cases were recorded in a single day – the highest since October 30 when 733 infections were detected.

The meeting also reviewed the spread of disease and it is revealed that "the fifth wave of COVID-19 which is Omicron-driven, is spreading at a great pace."

During the last three days, the NCOC said, the positivity ratio in Karachi has reached from 2% to 6% with the maximum number of positive cases.

The forum agreed upon taking strict measures regarding obligatory vaccination regime.

It urged people to get vaccinated, wear masks and keep social distancing to avoid the spread of the fifth wave of coronavirus. It was shared that vaccinated people are less affected by Omicron.

District wise vaccination targets were also reviewed and the participants were informed that all-out efforts are being made by engaging provinces to achieve the set vaccination targets.

NCOC also directed the provinces to achieve their set vaccination targets as soon as possible to prevent the spread of disease.

The NCOC session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Development Asad Umar, National Coordinator Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Highest single-day caseload

The country recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since October 30, as 708 infections were detected during the last 24 hours, the NCOC data showed Monday.

The statistics issued by the NCOC suggested that 45,643 diagnostic tests were conducted overnight, during which 708 people tested positive for coronavirus.

The latest infections pushed the positivity ratio of the country to 1.55%.

Meanwhile, two patients succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death tally to 28,943, while 144 patients recuperated, which placed the number of total recoveries at 1,257,168

According to NCOC, the total number of cases reported so far has reached 1,297,235, and the number of active cases is 11,124.