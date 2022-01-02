Kim Kardashian shares first selfie of 2022 amid whirlwind romance with Pate Davidson

American Tv personality and socialite Kim Kardashian marked the first day of 2022 by sharing a her sizzling snap with her fans on Saturday.
The reality star, 41, left fans in awe with her stunning selfie as she pouted and posed in a low-cut black top and diamond necklace.
Kanye's estranged wife captioned the photo: 'Happy New Year! I pray that this will be your best year yet! Set your intentions high! Only accept positivity and productivity! May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness and health!'
Kim Kardashian, who is enjoying new romantic journey with comedian Pete Davidson, didn't share any details of her New Years Eve celebrations on Friday night. She opted to promote the upcoming release of the family's Hulu series on her Instagram page by sharing a new teaser.
