BBL 11: No Pakistani players contracted COVID-19 in Australia

(L-R) Pakistani cricketers Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan. File photo

Amid reports of several players and support staff members testing positive in the Big Bash League (BBL), all the Pakistani cricketers in Australia are reportedly safe from the infection.

The future of BBL 11 was in doubt as Cricket Australia has called an emergency meeting to discuss the status of the league.

The Pakistani players who are part of the BBL include Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), Shadab Khan (Sydney Sixers), Mohammad Hasnain (Syndey Thunder), Ahmad Daniyal (Melbourne Stars) and Syed Faridoun (Melbourne Stars). Fakhar Zaman will join Brisbane Heat today.

A member of the Melbourne Stars franchise had tested positive for coronavirus today, prompting organisers to postpone the match and conduct PCR tests after which seven players and eight members of the support staff returned positive results.

The Sydney Thunders also reported four coronavirus cases, causing panic and uncertainty in the BBL camp. All members who tested positive for coronavirus are undergoing a seven-day isolation period.

Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder match to be played as scheduled

In a statement issued Friday, Cricket Australia announced that today’s match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder will be played as scheduled despite COVID-19 cases in the camp of the visiting team.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said: "Firstly, our thoughts go to everyone in the community affected by the spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks, including members of our Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder squads.

"We thank the Strikers, Thunder and SA Health for their hard work today to ensure this match can proceed.

"We will continue to work closely with our Clubs, relevant governments, broadcasters, partners and venues to ensure the season continues safely and successfully throughout January."