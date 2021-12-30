Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview blamed for Windsor Castle breach

Journalist Richard Eden voiced his concern about the safety of the members of the British royal family and somehow blamed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for putting them at risk of such attacks.

"I genuinely worry that Prince Harry and Meghan's criticism of unnamed 'racist' royals has increased the danger of attacks on the Royal Family. Security needs to be stepped up as a result," said Eden who is associated with Daily Mail.

He was alluding to tell-all interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey.

British police said Monday they were assessing a video purportedly made by a man who tried to break into a castle where Queen Elizabeth II was spending Christmas in which he said he wanted to kill her.



In the video, obtained by The Sun tabloid, a masked figure in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow claims he will "attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family".

The figure addresses the camera with a distorted voice and identifies himself as an Indian Sikh intent on "revenge" for an infamous 1919 massacre of Sikhs in British-ruled India.



