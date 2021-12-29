Prince William’s special Christmas gift for Kate Middleton revealed

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton celebrated this Christmas with their three children at their Norfolk residence.



Prince William made the day very special for Kate as he surprised her with a beautiful bracelet.

According to the US Weekly, Prince William surprised his wife Kate Middleton with a beautiful bracelet as the Duke wanted to make this festive day 'extra special' for her as they marked the day with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Meanwhile, Kate cooked traditional Christmas feast for lunch with the assistance of her kids at home.

They also had a chance to video chat with Queen, Prince Charles and other royal family members on Christmas.

Earlier, celebrating the festive joy, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted leaving for the Christmas Day morning church service with their three children.