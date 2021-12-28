Young Saudi actress Areej Abdullah found dead in Egypt

Areej Abdullah. File photo

CAIRO: Saudi actress Areej Abdullah was found dead in her apartment in Egypt’s capital Cairo on Sunday, according to a Gulf News report.

The report stated that the 24-year-old actress was found dead by her maid, who alerted police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that there was no suspicion of murder, and the actress died of natural causes.

The case has been referred to the prosecution department by the authorities to ascertain the reason behind her death.

“The forensic report has proven that the woman suffered a pulmonary embolism while she was asleep, confirming it was the main cause of her death,” the report added.

The concerned authorities have issued a death certificate to allow the transport of the deceased’s body to Saudi Arabia.