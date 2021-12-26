Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap celebrate Christmas in ‘retro-theme’ party

Bollywood versatile star Ayushmann Khurrana got into the festive spirit as he celebrated Christmas holiday with his family.
On Saturday, the Andhadhun actor took to his social media handle and dropped a glimpse into his Christmas celebration at home with his wife Tahira Kashyap and their two children.
The Badhai Ho star turned to Instagram and treated fans with pictures of his ‘retro-theme’ Christmas celebrations.
"Retro Christmas 2021," he wrote in the caption. Ayushmann could be seen donning a white tee and black pants, paired with a jacket. He is seen standing besides his nine-year-old son Virajveer, who is clad in a black tee and grey denims.
Tahira, on the other hand, wore a black one shoulder top and matching denims and is seen standing besides seven-year-old daughter Varushka, dressed in a red frock.
In the picture, a decorated Christmas tree, Santa effigy and many other gifts are seen in the background.
On the work front, Ayushmann, who is currently basking in the success of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, is all set for the release of his next, Doctor G.
